The St. Louis Cardinals will look to Nolan Arenado for continued offensive production when they take on Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The favored Cardinals have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +155. The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Reds have put together a 3-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 21 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati is 4-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 35 of its 63 games with a total this season.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-18 12-16 10-17 19-17 16-26 13-8

