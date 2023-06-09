On Friday, June 9 at 8:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) host the Cincinnati Reds (29-34) at Busch Stadium. Jordan Montgomery will get the call for the Cardinals, while Ben Lively will take the hill for the Reds.

The Reds have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cardinals (-175). The game's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-7, 4.23 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (3-3, 3.03 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Reds and Cardinals matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $24.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 34 times and won 14, or 41.2%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 1-5 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Reds have come away with 21 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Kevin Newman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +1400 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.