The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others in this contest.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

India Stats

India has 67 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .279/.360/.417 on the year.

India hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .225 with a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 64 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .286/.365/.482 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery (2-7) will make his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.23), 54th in WHIP (1.394), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 3 5.2 4 4 1 5 1 at Guardians May. 28 5.0 7 2 2 3 1 at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1 at Cubs May. 10 5.0 7 6 6 3 3

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 27 RBI (67 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a .286/.385/.491 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 63 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 17 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.316/.455 on the season.

Arenado takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

