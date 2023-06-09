Spencer Steer and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery on June 9 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 64 hits and an OBP of .365 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

In 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%) Steer has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Steer has an RBI in 24 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (50.0%), including four games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings