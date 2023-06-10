On Saturday, Jake Fraley (coming off going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .262.
  • Fraley is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 59.3% of his 54 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (11.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Fraley has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (44.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (14.8%).
  • In 15 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 27
.267 AVG .256
.333 OBP .367
.422 SLG .439
8 XBH 7
3 HR 4
17 RBI 21
20/8 K/BB 15/14
5 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
