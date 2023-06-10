On Saturday, Kevin Newman (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is hitting .270 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Newman has had a hit in 30 of 45 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (24.4%).
  • In 45 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Newman has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 of 45 games (31.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 19
.258 AVG .288
.297 OBP .377
.366 SLG .379
6 XBH 6
2 HR 0
14 RBI 6
16/5 K/BB 6/9
4 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 49th in WHIP (1.339), and 55th in K/9 (7.2).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.