Luke Maile -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 10 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .226.
  • In 45.8% of his 24 games this season, Maile has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maile has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.167 AVG .350
.222 OBP .409
.262 SLG .750
2 XBH 4
1 HR 2
2 RBI 4
15/2 K/BB 7/2
1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
