How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Spencer Steer and Jordan Walker hit the field when the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday at Busch Stadium.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 51 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Cincinnati is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- Cincinnati ranks 12th in the majors with 294 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Reds rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.446 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Andrew Abbott will make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing one hit against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-6
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-4
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Miles Mikolas
|6/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Adam Wainwright
|6/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Zack Greinke
|6/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Daniel Lynch
|6/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Cristian Javier
