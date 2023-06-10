Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Busch Stadium on Saturday, starting at 2:15 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

India Stats

India has collected 67 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .275/.355/.410 slash line so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI (65 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .286/.367/.480 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (4-2) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 14th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Mikolas has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 4 5.0 10 2 2 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 8.0 3 0 0 10 1 at Reds May. 25 7.0 5 0 0 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 7.0 6 3 3 2 0 at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 67 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .280/.378/.481 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 17 walks and 43 RBI (65 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .272/.319/.469 on the year.

Arenado has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

