Saturday, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 2:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 30, when he went 0-for-3 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl has nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .326.
  • Friedl has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 42 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.7% of those games.
  • In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this season (28.6%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 14 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 19
.307 AVG .348
.376 OBP .377
.573 SLG .409
11 XBH 4
3 HR 0
17 RBI 3
16/7 K/BB 15/3
3 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (4-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.