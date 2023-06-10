On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks while batting .249.
  • Stephenson has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 61 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.3% of them.
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (6.6%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Stephenson has had an RBI in 22 games this year (36.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.2%).
  • He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.9%.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 28
.248 AVG .250
.333 OBP .331
.350 SLG .375
6 XBH 10
3 HR 1
15 RBI 12
32/14 K/BB 36/11
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
