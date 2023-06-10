On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks while batting .249.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 61 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.3% of them.

He has gone deep in four games this season (6.6%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has had an RBI in 22 games this year (36.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.2%).

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.9%.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .248 AVG .250 .333 OBP .331 .350 SLG .375 6 XBH 10 3 HR 1 15 RBI 12 32/14 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings