The Seattle Storm (1-5), on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, take on the Washington Mystics (4-3). The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Mystics vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Storm Moneyline
BetMGM Mystics (-6.5) 156.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-5.5) 156.5 -250 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mystics vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Storm are 4-1-0 ATS this season.
  • Washington has been favored by 6.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
  • Seattle has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Games featuring the Mystics have gone over the point total once this season.
  • So far this year, three out of the Storm's games with an over/under have hit the over.

