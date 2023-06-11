The Seattle Storm (1-4) play the Washington Mystics (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC.

The matchup has no set line.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ABC

Mystics vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 81 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-2.8)

Seattle (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 160

Mystics vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Washington has won once against the spread this year.

One Washington game (out of ) has gone over the point total this season.

Mystics Performance Insights

In 2023, the Mystics are worst in the WNBA offensively (76.5 points scored per game) but best defensively (75.8 points conceded).

Washington is the third-worst team in the league in rebounds per game (34.5) and worst in rebounds conceded (38.7).

In terms of turnovers, the Mystics are third-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.5 per game). And they are third-best in forcing them (14.7 per game).

In 2023 the Mystics are worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (28.9%).

Defensively, the Mystics are fourth in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.3. They are second-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 29.7%.

Washington takes 35.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.5% of its shots, with 73.9% of its makes coming from there.

