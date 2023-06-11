Reds vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) and the Cincinnati Reds (30-35) clashing at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on June 11.
The Cardinals will look to Adam Wainwright (2-1) against the Reds and Hunter Greene (1-4).
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Reds have gone 1-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (five of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Reds have been victorious in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 19-26 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (302 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Reds have pitched to a 5.06 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Luke Weaver vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 7
|Dodgers
|W 8-6
|Brandon Williamson vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 8
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 9
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-4
|Ben Lively vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 10
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Andrew Abbott vs Miles Mikolas
|June 11
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Adam Wainwright
|June 12
|@ Royals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Zack Greinke
|June 13
|@ Royals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 14
|@ Royals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Daniel Lynch
|June 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Cristian Javier
|June 17
|@ Astros
|-
|Hunter Greene vs J.P. France
