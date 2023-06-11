Rafael Devers takes a two-game homer streak into the Boston Red Sox's (32-33) game against the New York Yankees (38-28) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.97 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.96 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.97 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will send Schmidt (2-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.96, a 3.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.459 in 13 games this season.

He has two quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Schmidt has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox are sending Bello (3-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 45 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.

Bello has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Bello enters this matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances in 2023.

