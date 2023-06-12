After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali has two doubles and nine walks while batting .172.

In 10 of 26 games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 26 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In four games this year, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven of 26 games so far this season.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .188 AVG .156 .297 OBP .289 .219 SLG .188 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 8/4 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings