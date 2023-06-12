Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali has two doubles and nine walks while batting .172.
- In 10 of 26 games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 26 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In four games this year, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 26 games so far this season.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.188
|AVG
|.156
|.297
|OBP
|.289
|.219
|SLG
|.188
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/4
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (1-6) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 47th, 1.110 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
