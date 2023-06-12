Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on June 12 at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two doubles) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .242 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Maile has recorded a hit in 12 of 25 games this year (48.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Maile has driven home a run in five games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in seven games this year (28.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .167 AVG .375 .222 OBP .423 .262 SLG .792 2 XBH 6 1 HR 2 2 RBI 7 15/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0

