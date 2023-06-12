Zack Greinke and Luke Weaver will each get the start when the Kansas City Royals and the Cincinnati Reds face off on Monday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Royals (-120). A 9-run total is set in the game.

Reds vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Reds and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds' ATS record is 1-3-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those contests).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a record of 19-26, a 42.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 37 of its 66 games with a total this season.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-18 14-17 12-17 19-18 18-26 13-9

