In the series opener on Monday, June 12, Zack Greinke will take the hill for the Kansas City Royals (18-47) as they square off against the Cincinnati Reds (31-35), who will answer with Luke Weaver. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Reds have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Royals (-110). An 8.5-run total has been listed for the game.

Reds vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Greinke - KC (1-6, 4.05 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Reds' game against the Royals but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to take down the Royals with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jonathan India hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been favored 10 times and won one of those games.

The Royals have a 3-9 record (winning just 25% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Kansas City has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Royals have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 23 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Reds vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +900 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.