Stuart Fairchild -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on June 12 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks while hitting .228.

In 24 of 55 games this year (43.6%) Fairchild has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (12.7%).

He has gone deep in two of 55 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this year (25.5%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 30.9% of his games this season (17 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .188 AVG .259 .312 OBP .337 .328 SLG .395 5 XBH 10 2 HR 0 7 RBI 12 26/9 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings