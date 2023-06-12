The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .441 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 63 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 63), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has driven home a run in 24 games this season (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games.

He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .248 AVG .259 .333 OBP .339 .350 SLG .375 6 XBH 10 3 HR 1 15 RBI 15 32/14 K/BB 36/12 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings