Currently the Cleveland Browns have been given +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.

Cleveland totaled 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 14th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 14th, surrendering 331.5 yards per game.

Last season the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 away.

Cleveland posted three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).

The Browns were 3-3 in the AFC North and 4-8 in the AFC overall.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 receptions for 239 yards.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).

Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

Myles Garrett delivered 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Bengals September 10 1 - +900 @ Steelers September 18 2 - +5000 Titans September 24 3 - +12500 Ravens October 1 4 - +1800 49ers October 15 6 - +900 @ Colts October 22 7 - +8000 @ Seahawks October 29 8 - +3000 Cardinals November 5 9 - +20000 @ Ravens November 12 10 - +1800 Steelers November 19 11 - +5000 @ Broncos November 26 12 - +4000 @ Rams December 3 13 - +8000 Jaguars December 10 14 - +2500 Bears December 17 15 - +5000 @ Texans December 24 16 - +15000 Jets December 28 17 - +1600 @ Bengals January 7 18 - +900

