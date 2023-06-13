The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (hitting .275 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Royals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has an OPS of .782, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .422. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.

In 74.6% of his games this year (50 of 67), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (25.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

India has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this year (22 of 67), with more than one RBI seven times (10.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (59.7%), including nine multi-run games (13.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .323 AVG .235 .413 OBP .306 .516 SLG .333 16 XBH 7 4 HR 3 20 RBI 14 21/16 K/BB 32/12 7 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings