Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Kevin Newman -- hitting .250 with five doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .270 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Newman has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Newman has had an RBI in 14 games this year (30.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 46 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|.258
|AVG
|.288
|.297
|OBP
|.372
|.366
|SLG
|.379
|6
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|7
|16/5
|K/BB
|6/9
|4
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-10 with a 6.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.72 ERA ranks 67th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
