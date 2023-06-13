Kevin Newman -- hitting .250 with five doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .270 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Newman has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Newman has had an RBI in 14 games this year (30.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 46 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 19 .258 AVG .288 .297 OBP .372 .366 SLG .379 6 XBH 6 2 HR 0 14 RBI 7 16/5 K/BB 6/9 4 SB 0

