The Washington Mystics (5-3) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run when taking on the Indiana Fever (2-6) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

The game has no line set.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 87 Fever 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 162.1

Mystics vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Washington has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Washington has had one game (out of ) go over the total this season.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are the second-worst team in the league in points scored (75.4 per game) but best in points allowed (73.3).

Washington is sixth in the league in rebounds per game (36) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (36.5).

The Mystics are eighth in the league in turnovers per game (13.4) and fourth in turnovers forced (14.6).

The Mystics are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (30.7%).

The Mystics are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (6.9 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage defensively (28.8%).

Washington attempts 35.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 28.4% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 64.1% of its shots, with 71.6% of its makes coming from there.

