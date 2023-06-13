Reds vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (32-35) and Kansas City Royals (18-48) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 13.
The Reds will give the nod to Brandon Williamson against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-10).
Reds vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Reds vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Reds 7, Royals 6.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Reds have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Reds have won seven out of the 14 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Cincinnati has won seven of its 14 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 311 total runs this season.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 9
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-4
|Ben Lively vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 10
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Andrew Abbott vs Miles Mikolas
|June 11
|@ Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Hunter Greene vs Adam Wainwright
|June 12
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Luke Weaver vs Zack Greinke
|June 13
|@ Royals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 14
|@ Royals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Daniel Lynch
|June 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs J.P. France
|June 17
|@ Astros
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Bielak
|June 18
|@ Astros
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Hunter Brown
|June 19
|Rockies
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Austin Gomber
