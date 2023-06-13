Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds face Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 53 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in MLB action.

Cincinnati is 19th in MLB, slugging .395.

The Reds are 10th in the majors with a .256 batting average.

Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (311 total, 4.6 per game).

The Reds rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Reds strike out nine times per game to rank 24th in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Cincinnati has a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.443).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Williamson has one quality start under his belt this year.

Williamson will try to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

So far he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Dodgers L 6-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals - Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals - Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros - Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros - Away Luke Weaver Hunter Brown 6/19/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber

