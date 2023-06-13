Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (32-35) will face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (18-48) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, June 13. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Reds (-115). The total is 10 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-10, 6.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Reds' matchup against the Royals but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to take down the Royals with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won seven, or 50%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have gone 7-7 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Reds were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 14 of 52 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Jonathan India 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Curt Casali 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +1000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.