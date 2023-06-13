Reds vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 13
The Kansas City Royals (18-48) are looking for another big outing from a slugger on a roll versus the Cincinnati Reds (32-35) on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium. Salvador Perez is on a two-game homer streak.
The probable pitchers are Brandon Williamson for the Reds and Jordan Lyles (0-10) for the Royals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-10, 6.72 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson
- The Reds will hand the ball to Williamson (0-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40 and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .240 in five games this season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Williamson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles (0-10) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.72 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 6.72 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.
- Lyles is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this outing.
- Lyles will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has not made an outing yet in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.
- The 32-year-old's 6.72 ERA ranks 67th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.