The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.226 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.360) and total hits (66) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Steer has had a hit in 42 of 64 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 18 times (28.1%).

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.1% of his games this season, Steer has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (48.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .293 AVG .264 .388 OBP .333 .457 SLG .479 10 XBH 17 4 HR 4 17 RBI 18 22/16 K/BB 28/12 5 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings