On Tuesday, Stuart Fairchild (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .230.

Fairchild has had a hit in 25 of 56 games this year (44.6%), including multiple hits seven times (12.5%).

He has homered in 5.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Fairchild has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32.1% of his games this year (18 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .188 AVG .262 .312 OBP .337 .328 SLG .429 5 XBH 11 2 HR 1 7 RBI 13 26/9 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 4

