Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.
- Stephenson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.
- In 67.2% of his 64 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (24 of 64), with two or more RBI six times (9.4%).
- He has scored in 26 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.248
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.344
|.350
|SLG
|.379
|6
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|15
|32/14
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.10).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Lyles (0-10 with a 6.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 46th in WHIP (1.276), and 61st in K/9 (6.7) among pitchers who qualify.
