As they try to secure the series sweep, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (33-35) will face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (18-49) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Reds (-115). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively - CIN (3-4, 4.21 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (0-2, 4.41 ERA)

Reds vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won eight out of the 15 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have gone 8-7 (winning 53.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds have a 2-1 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (27.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won 14 of 52 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Kevin Newman 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +900 - 5th

