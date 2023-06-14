Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on June 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 67 hits and an OBP of .359, both of which lead Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- Steer has had a hit in 43 of 65 games this year (66.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (27.7%).
- In eight games this season, he has homered (12.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (40.0%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (13.8%).
- He has scored in 31 games this season (47.7%), including four multi-run games (6.2%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.293
|AVG
|.264
|.388
|OBP
|.331
|.457
|SLG
|.472
|10
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|19
|22/16
|K/BB
|29/12
|5
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynch gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.
