TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (hitting .342 in his past 10 games, with seven doubles, four walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .321.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 32 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 6.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (30.4%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (32.6%), including four multi-run games (8.7%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.307
|AVG
|.333
|.376
|OBP
|.364
|.573
|SLG
|.417
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|16/7
|K/BB
|18/4
|3
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
