As action in the Terra Wortmann Open approaches an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Andrey Rublev against Tallon Griekspoor. Rublev has the fourth-best odds to win (+500) at OWL Arena.

Rublev at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Rublev's Next Match

Rublev has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play Griekspoor on Friday, June 23 at 11:30 AM ET (after beating Yannick Hanfmann 7-6, 6-3).

Andrey Rublev Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500

US Open odds to win: +3300

Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +500

Rublev Stats

Rublev beat Hanfmann 7-6, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Rublev has won two of his 25 tournaments so far over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 51-23.

Rublev is 2-0 on grass over the past 12 months.

In his 74 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Rublev has averaged 25.2 games.

Rublev, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 26.5 games per match.

Rublev, over the past 12 months, has won 83.1% of his service games and 25.1% of his return games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Rublev has claimed 81.5% of his service games and 34.6% of his return games.

