At +3000 as of June 18, the Cleveland Browns aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, eight Browns games hit the over.

Cleveland compiled 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in NFL), and it ranked 14th on defense with 331.5 yards allowed per game.

The Browns went 4-4 at home last season and 3-6 on the road.

Cleveland put up a 3-4 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-6 record as underdogs.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Also, Chubb had 27 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

In 16 games last year, Myles Garrett totaled 16.0 sacks to go with 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +900 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +5000 3 September 24 Titans - +8000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 6 October 15 49ers - +900 7 October 22 @ Colts - +8000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +5000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +4000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +6600 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +5000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +1600 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +900

