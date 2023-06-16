The Washington Mystics (5-4) match up with the Phoenix Mercury (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Mercury matchup.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Mystics have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Mercury have won two games against the spread this season.

Washington has not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Games featuring the Mystics have hit the over once this season.

A total of four Mercury games this season have gone over the point total.

