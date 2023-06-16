Stefanos Tsitsipas 2023 Terra Wortmann Open Odds
A round of 16 match is next for Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Terra Wortmann Open, and he will meet Nicolas Jarry. Tsitsipas' odds are the second-best among the field at +550 to win this event at OWL Arena.
Tsitsipas at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open
- Next Round: Round of 16
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Tsitsipas' Next Match
On Wednesday, June 21 at 6:00 AM ET, Tsitsipas will meet Jarry in the round of 16, after defeating Gregoire Barrere 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 in the previous round.
Tsitsipas is currently listed at -300 to win his next matchup against Jarry. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Stefanos Tsitsipas Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +2200
- US Open odds to win: +1200
- Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +550
Tsitsipas Stats
- Tsitsipas beat No. 58-ranked Barrere 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 on Monday to advance to the .
- In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has gone 47-18 and has won one title.
- Tsitsipas is 6-2 on grass over the past year, with one tournament victory.
- Tsitsipas, over the past year, has played 65 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.6 games per match.
- On grass, Tsitsipas has played eight matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 31.9 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.
- Tsitsipas, over the past 12 months, has won 85.5% of his service games and 23.7% of his return games.
- Tsitsipas has been victorious in 85.6% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 23.1% of his return games.
