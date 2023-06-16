The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Royals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .234 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks.

Fairchild has had a hit in 27 of 58 games this year (46.6%), including multiple hits seven times (12.1%).

He has homered in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 58), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 29.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season (20 of 58), with two or more runs three times (5.2%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .188 AVG .267 .312 OBP .343 .328 SLG .456 5 XBH 12 2 HR 2 7 RBI 15 26/9 K/BB 26/10 2 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings