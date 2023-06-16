The Phoenix Mercury (2-6) head into a road matchup with Ariel Atkins and the Washington Mystics (5-4) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Washington suffered defeat by a final score of 87-66 in its last game against Indiana. Leading the way on offense for the Mystics was Elena Delle Donne, who ended the game with nine points, six rebounds and three blocks. Brittney Sykes posted nine points, six rebounds and four assists. Led by Sophie Cunningham with 21 points last time out, Phoenix lost 83-69 versus Seattle.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-700 to win)

Mystics (-700 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+500 to win)

Mercury (+500 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-11.5)

Mystics (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Mystics Season Stats

Although the Mystics are scoring just 74.3 points per game (second-worst in WNBA), their defense has been giving them a nice lift, as they rank best in the league by ceding 74.8 points per game.

Washington ranks worst in the WNBA with 37.6 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 35 rebounds per game (eighth-ranked in league).

The Mystics rank ninth in the WNBA with 17.7 assists per game.

Washington ranks eighth in the WNBA with 13.2 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 14.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Mystics rank seventh in the WNBA by sinking 7.2 threes per contest, but they have a 30.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks second-worst in the league.

In terms of defending three-pointers, things are clicking for Washington, who is allowing 6.6 treys per game (third-best in WNBA) and a 28.4% shooting percentage from downtown (best).

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics have scored at a much higher rate at home than away from home in the 2023 season (78.5 at home versus 71 on the road), and have also allowed more points in home games than in road games (76.5 opponent points per home game versus 73.4 on the road).

When playing at home, Washington averages 34 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to pull down 38.5, while on the road it averages 35.8 per game and allows 36.8.

The Mystics average 1.1 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (18.3 at home, 17.2 on the road). In 2023, Washington has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (12.3 per game at home versus 14 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (14.8 at home versus 14 on the road).

The Mystics connect on one more three-pointer when playing at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (6.8). However, they shoot a worse percentage at home (29.8% in home games compared to 30.9% on the road).

In 2023 Washington averages 8.3 three-pointers allowed at home and 5.2 away, while allowing 30.3% shooting from deep at home compared to 26.3% away.

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have won 57.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (4-3).

The Mystics have played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Washington has won twice against the spread this season.

Washington has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mystics have an implied win probability of 87.5%.

