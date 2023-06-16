Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points above season-long percentage), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks while hitting .227.
- Benson has recorded a hit in 10 of 24 games this season (41.7%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Benson has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In five of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.143
|AVG
|.323
|.211
|OBP
|.400
|.229
|SLG
|.419
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|16/3
|K/BB
|4/4
|3
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.26).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- France makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
