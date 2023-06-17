Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jonathan India (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has an OPS of .783, fueled by an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .427. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- India has picked up a hit in 72.9% of his 70 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.7% of them.
- He has homered in seven games this season (10.0%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- India has an RBI in 23 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (58.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.323
|AVG
|.231
|.413
|OBP
|.302
|.516
|SLG
|.350
|16
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|16
|21/16
|K/BB
|34/13
|7
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.24 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (71 total, one per game).
- Bielak (3-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
