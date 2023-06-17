Brandon Bielak will take the mound for the Houston Astros (39-31) on Saturday, June 17 versus the Cincinnati Reds (35-35), who will counter with Hunter Greene. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Reds have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (3-3, 4.01 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.01 ERA)

Reds vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 27 (56.2%) of those contests.

The Astros have a record of 25-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (61% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Reds have been victorious in 24, or 46.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 20 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Will Benson 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 5th Win NL Central +600 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.