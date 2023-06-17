Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Astros on June 17, 2023
Kyle Tucker and Jonathan India are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Astros and the Cincinnati Reds play at Minute Maid Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
India Stats
- India has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 29 walks and 36 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .273/.356/.427 slash line so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 12
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 68 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .274/.356/.468 slash line on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Brandon Bielak Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Bielak Stats
- The Astros will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak (3-3) for his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Bielak has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Bielak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|5.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|6.2
|10
|3
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Brewers
|May. 24
|6.2
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|9
|3
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .285/.357/.451 on the year.
- Tucker hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 37 walks and 39 RBI (63 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .237/.333/.376 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
