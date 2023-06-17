After batting .333 with seven doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Houston Astros (who will start Brandon Bielak) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .313 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 11 walks.

Friedl has recorded a hit in 32 of 47 games this season (68.1%), including 17 multi-hit games (36.2%).

He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.8% of his games this season, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (31.9%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .307 AVG .318 .376 OBP .348 .573 SLG .398 11 XBH 7 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 16/7 K/BB 18/4 3 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings