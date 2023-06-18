The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Astros.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is hitting .271 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 33 of 50 games this season (66.0%) Newman has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).
  • In 50 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
  • Newman has driven home a run in 17 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 17 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 23
.258 AVG .286
.297 OBP .367
.366 SLG .390
6 XBH 8
2 HR 0
14 RBI 11
16/5 K/BB 6/10
4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.32 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday, June 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
