Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Astros.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is hitting .271 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- In 33 of 50 games this season (66.0%) Newman has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).
- In 50 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Newman has driven home a run in 17 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 17 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.258
|AVG
|.286
|.297
|OBP
|.367
|.366
|SLG
|.390
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|11
|16/5
|K/BB
|6/10
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.32 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, June 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
