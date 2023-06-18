The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Astros.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is hitting .271 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

In 33 of 50 games this season (66.0%) Newman has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).

In 50 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Newman has driven home a run in 17 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 17 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .258 AVG .286 .297 OBP .367 .366 SLG .390 6 XBH 8 2 HR 0 14 RBI 11 16/5 K/BB 6/10 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings