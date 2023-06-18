The Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today.

You will find information on live coverage of today's MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago Cubs (33-37) host the Baltimore Orioles (43-27)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.288 AVG, 4 HR, 33 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.288 AVG, 4 HR, 33 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.281 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)

BAL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -119 -100 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (45-26) host the Colorado Rockies (29-44)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.326 AVG, 15 HR, 45 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.326 AVG, 15 HR, 45 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.271 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI)

ATL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -322 +258 9.5

The Boston Red Sox (35-35) face the New York Yankees (39-31)

The Yankees will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.252 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

The Washington Nationals (27-42) take on the Miami Marlins (40-31)

The Marlins will take to the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.287 AVG, 10 HR, 33 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.287 AVG, 10 HR, 33 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 2 HR, 33 RBI)

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -156 +135 9

The New York Mets (33-37) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (28-43)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Brandon Nimmo (.285 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

Brandon Nimmo (.285 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.287 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI)

NYM Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -127 +109 9.5

The Houston Astros (39-32) take on the Cincinnati Reds (36-35)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 40 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 40 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.272 AVG, 9 HR, 38 RBI)

HOU Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -149 +128 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (36-34) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-35)

The Pirates will hit the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.266 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.266 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)

MIL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -165 +141 8.5

The Minnesota Twins (36-35) host the Detroit Tigers (29-40)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.211 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.211 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI)

MIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -227 +185 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (19-51) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (40-33)

The Angels will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.247 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.247 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.300 AVG, 23 HR, 56 RBI)

LAA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -127 +107 9.5

The Texas Rangers (43-27) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (39-33)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 10 HR, 53 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 10 HR, 53 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 44 RBI)

TEX Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -124 +105 9

The Oakland Athletics (19-54) face the Philadelphia Phillies (37-34)

The Phillies will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.261 AVG, 1 HR, 29 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.261 AVG, 1 HR, 29 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 42 RBI)

PHI Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -248 +204 7.5

The Seattle Mariners (34-35) face the Chicago White Sox (31-41)

The White Sox will take to the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.281 AVG, 6 HR, 32 RBI)

Ty France (.281 AVG, 6 HR, 32 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.240 AVG, 9 HR, 41 RBI)

SEA Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -168 +143 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (39-32) host the San Francisco Giants (38-32)

The Giants will take to the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.330 AVG, 13 HR, 46 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.330 AVG, 13 HR, 46 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -138 +117 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (43-28) host the Cleveland Guardians (32-38)

The Guardians will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.311 AVG, 15 HR, 38 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.311 AVG, 15 HR, 38 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 11 HR, 42 RBI)

CLE Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -113 -107 9

The San Diego Padres (34-36) host the Tampa Bay Rays (51-23)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park against the Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.255 AVG, 11 HR, 34 RBI)

Juan Soto (.255 AVG, 11 HR, 34 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.295 AVG, 8 HR, 33 RBI)

SD Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -152 +129 9

The Boston Red Sox (35-35) face the New York Yankees (39-31)

The Yankees will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.252 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

BOS Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -132 +112 9

