Sunday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (39-32) versus the Cincinnati Reds (36-35) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.

The probable pitchers are Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Reds vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (47.2%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a mark of 17-18 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (335 total, 4.7 per game).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule