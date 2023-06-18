Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on the Cincinnati Reds and starter Luke Weaver on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Reds vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 59 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 207 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 19th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 335 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Reds rank 18th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.88 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.435 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Weaver (1-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Weaver has made six starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros W 2-1 Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros - Away Luke Weaver Ronel Blanco 6/19/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies - Home Ben Lively Kyle Freeland 6/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Abbott Dinelson Lamet 6/23/2023 Braves - Home Hunter Greene Bryce Elder 6/24/2023 Braves - Home Luke Weaver Charlie Morton

